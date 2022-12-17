Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy in Bucharest

The “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” has been signed in Bucharest.

The agreement was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciucă, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen participated in the signing ceremony.