Mental Health Expert Dr. Mike Hoaglin Joins Exclusive Haute MD Network

Dr. Mike Hoaglin joins Haute MD Network as a mental health expert representing the Oakland, CA market.

OAKLAND, Calif. (PRWEB) December 17, 2022

Dr. Mike Hoaglin, MD is a psychiatrist and trained physician who practices virtually and in person. Dr. Mike is the founder and medical director of Gut Feelings Psychosomatic Medicine. Dr. Mike graduated from Northwestern University with dual biomedical and electrical engineering degrees. He graduated from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and received residency training from Duke University Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Dr. Mike has treated more than 2,000 psychiatric patients across the United States and is licensed to treat patients in several states, including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Alaska, and North Carolina. He treats psychiatric and psychosomatic conditions, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, bipolar disorder, PTSD, OCD, panic disorder, sleep issues and many others. Dr. Mike takes a particular interest in the microbiome and the gut-brain axis, treating gut and digestive health issues that are often linked to psychiatric issues. Nutrition, metabolic health, and weight loss also play important roles in his treatment modalities. In California, Spravato (esketamine) treatments are available in-office for indicated forms of major depression.

Dr. Mike takes a precision approach to mental health care using validated assessments, frequent communication, and specialized testing so patients can see objective improvement and feel better sooner.

Learn more about Dr. Mike Hoaglin by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/mdmember/dr-mike-hoaglin/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY/MD NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty/MD, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mental_health_expert_dr_mike_hoaglin_joins_exclusive_haute_md_network/prweb19081683.htm