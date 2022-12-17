World's Tallest Digital Hanukkah Menorah Lights-Up Florida Skyline at Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Hanukkah, The World's Tallest Electronic Menorah, The World's Tallest Spinning Digital Dreidels and The World's Largest L.E.D. Array of Six-Pointed Jewish Stars are lighting-up South Florida's skyline, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter, in downtown Miami.



The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the "Magic City's" soaring signature skyscraper.

It features the world's most technologically-advanced L.E.D. animation system.

During the eight-nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, the Paramount tower illuminates every morning before dawn and from sunset through midnight.

Beacon of Belief

"The world's tallest electronic menorah is a shining beacon of celebration," says T.J. Sabo, Chief Design Officer of the Royal Palm Companies real estate firm – developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

Sabo continues, "The menorah signifies the triumph of light over darkness and is a symbol of truth and justice and the belief in a higher being. It is also a gleaming signal of solidarity with all oppressed people around the world."

Dimensions

Across Paramount's 700-foot-high by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown is the lustrous image of a mammoth menorah and eight flickering candles.

Through the superstructure's 60-story center column is the phrase, "Happy Hanukkah."

The tower then transitions into a mosaic of digital dreidels streaking across the sky.

The building then morphs into a brilliant burst of six-pointed "Stars of David."

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is as tall as two-and-half football fields, if stacked vertically.

World's Most-Advanced Lighting System

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is built with 16,000 L.E.D.'s (light emitting diodes) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system can create a combination of 16.2 million colors.

It took three years for a team of 12 technicians to install the system.

It was designed by Gavin Cooper, CEO of L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Fla.

His work is featured on bridges and buildings, worldwide.

Among his projects is the Empire State Building.

Jewish Population Stats

Nearly 7.5-million Jews are residents and citizens of the U.S., according to the American Jewish Federation.

The State of Florida is home to more than 620,000 Jewish people.

More than 520,000 Jewish people reside in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Nearly 19 percent of Miami-Dade County is Jewish, according to several sources.

Palm Beach County is nearly 16 percent Jewish, according to the county's Jewish Federation chapter.

The Boca Raton area has an estimated population of 95,000 Jews and 16 synagogues.

The history of Jews in South Florida dates back to the 19th century.

A vast majority of South Florida Jews are Ashkenazi-descendants of Eastern European, Polish, and Russian ancestry.

Many are also immigrants from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Israel, Mexico, and Peru.

About Hanukkah

Jewish people around the world light Hanukkah candles to celebrate an ancient miracle, that occurred around 200 B.C.

Judah Maccabee and his band of warriors successfully fought the larger Syrian Army and reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

Specifically, the revolt was waged against the armies of the Greek Hellenistic King, Antiochus IV Epiphanes, and the so-called Seleucid Empire that invaded Jerusalem and seized control of the city's temple.

The Jews cleaned and restored the once-occupied Temple but had only one small flask of oil to light the menorah, which was not only an omen to GOD, but the structure's primary internal lighting system.

There was only enough oil to burn for one night, but miraculously, the menorah burned for eight nights.

The lighting of menorah candles commemorates this miracle.

Menorah

A candelabra consisting of nine branches holding eight candles for every night of Hanukkah and a solo candle used to light the others.

Dreidel (dray-del)

A four-sided spinning top used in a traditional holiday children's game.

The prizes are coined-shaped chocolate candies, known as, Hanukkah Gelt.

Star of David

A hexagram shaped star; the compound of two equilateral triangles.

Universally recognized as a symbol of both Jewish identity and Judaism.

Miami's Soaring Signature Skyscraper

Paramount is the soaring signature residential skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is currently America's largest urban core construction project and the nation's second-largest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is the city's new retail, residential, entertainment, hospitality, and transportation complex.

Paramount is considered the most heavily-amenitized residential tower in the U.S.

Tower Lighting Schedule

December 18, 2022 – December 20, 2022

5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. | 5:30 p.m. – Midnight

5-Minute Durations Top & Bottom of Every Hour

December 21, 2022 – December 26, 2022

2-Minute Durations Bottom of Every Hours

Location

Paramount Miami Worldcenter | 851 NE First Avenue | Miami, Florida | 33132

Best Camera Shots

Camera Locations: NE 8th Street & N. Miami Avenue | Top Level of Bayfront Parking Garage





