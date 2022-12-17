David J. Carciere Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent David J. Carciere accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. David is one of the exclusive agents that represent the luxury real estate market in Sonoma County, California.

SONOMA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David J. Carciere is the principal of Cru Land Company. Cru is the culmination of more than 15 years of wine-industry and wine and vineyard-related Real Estate experience. In 2010, David was a founding partner at First Leaf Land Acquisitions where he spent a decade brokering agricultural and vineyard-land sales. During that period, he also worked in the wine industry with his family's wine label, Suacci Carciere Wines, and farmed the Donnelly Creek Vineyard in Anderson Valley – a premium Pinot Noir growing region on California's North Coast.

Understanding first-hand the intersection of the Real Estate, farming, and production sides of the vineyard and wine industry gives David a unique perspective when evaluating and analyzing potential Real Estate investment opportunities. This perspective has been further shaped and refined over the past decade by working with, and learning from, many of the savviest clients in the industry. This client list includes prominent Sonoma and Napa wine producers, private real estate investment groups, and some of the largest agricultural and vineyard investment funds in the nation.

In 2020, Cru Land Company was born to provide this level of expertise to a larger audience of clients looking to enter or expand their presence in the wine and vineyard Real Estate space.

David holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a master's degree in Land Economics and Real Estate from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M where he worked as a graduate assistant under research economist Dr. Charles Gilliland. He is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the state of California.

