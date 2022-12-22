Atlanta’s Woman-Owned Total Employee Benefits Nabs Coveted WBENC Certification
The prestigious WBENC is the “gold standard for women-owned businesses.” Rachael A. Collier is the President of this Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Agency.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Employee Benefits (TEB) marks a significant milestone as a nationally recognized and certified woman-owned business. This Atlanta-based firm nabbed the coveted WBENC certification on December 11, 2022. The prestigious Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the “gold standard for women-owned businesses.” The 25-year-old organization is known for its rigorous process and thorough reviews of every candidate.
TEB, the brainchild of Rachael A. Collier, is an employee benefits insurance agency in the heart of the Peach State. Collier, the president and practice lead is a Registered Health Underwriter (RHU), Registered Employee Benefits Consultant (REBC), and Certified Voluntary Benefits Specialist (CVBS).
Rachael leads a team of vetted professionals, each with an average of two decades of industry experience. The TEB team has one goal in mind, to provide a creative, competitive benefits program providing clients with white-glove service.
Established in 2020, this fast-growing company client list boasts Nationwide US based as well as Korean and German-owned companies spanning a wide range of industries. TEB uses state-of-the-art technology, offering a user-friendly platform for an easy onboarding experience. In addition, special touches like 24/7 advocacy, employee training modules, and custom communication pieces give TEB a 96% client retention rate.
TEB’s handpicked experts offer a seamless process for everything from risk assessment, benefit-cost analysis, COBRA Administration, and Human Resource consulting. Clients rave that TEB allows them to reclaim their time, manage benefit expenses, and mitigate risk.
The tight-knit TEB team and mascot, Charley, are paving the way for “a different kind of employee benefits broker.”
