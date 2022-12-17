Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,804 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces efforts to protect and restore biodiversity in Canada's oceans/

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray will announce funding for multiple programs that help support ocean restoration, conservation and research activities across Canada.

This announcement is being made at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15). Minister Murray's announcement will provide details on the actions Canada is taking to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date:                Saturday, December 17, 2022
Time:               1:30 p.m. EST
Location*:       UN Press Conference Centre
                         Palais des congrès
                         1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
                         Montreal, QC H2Z 1H5 

*Access to the venue:

  • On-site participation in this event is for COP15-accredited media only.
  • Media must be in possession of an accreditation badge to access the venue. Please allow time to obtain your badge.
  • Information on how and where to obtain your badge is available via this link: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int).

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/17/c2361.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces efforts to protect and restore biodiversity in Canada's oceans/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.