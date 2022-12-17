/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces efforts to protect and restore biodiversity in Canada's oceans/

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray will announce funding for multiple programs that help support ocean restoration, conservation and research activities across Canada.

This announcement is being made at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15). Minister Murray's announcement will provide details on the actions Canada is taking to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Location*: UN Press Conference Centre

Palais des congrès

1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Montreal, QC H2Z 1H5

*Access to the venue:

On-site participation in this event is for COP15 -accredited media only.

-accredited media only. Media must be in possession of an accreditation badge to access the venue. Please allow time to obtain your badge.

Information on how and where to obtain your badge is available via this link: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int).

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada