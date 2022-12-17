Skin Expert Dr. Dina D. Strachan Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Dina D. Strachan joins Haute Beauty Network as a skin expert representing the Midtown, NYC market.

MIDTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Dina Strachan is an internationally recognized, award-winning, Harvard and Yale-educated, board-certified dermatologist in New York City. She is the founder and director of Aglow Dermatology, a premier private practice in Manhattan, where she provides high-quality services to patients of all skin types.

As not all New Yorkers are from New York, Dr. Strachan recently completed visiting all 50 states, which she says helps her better connect with her patients. Her cosmopolitan outlook allows her to address the needs of a diverse patient population in a world city. Dr. Strachan is known for her skill at helping patients find and follow a beauty strategy that achieves amazing results while working in their everyday lives. She is particularly known for hair loss, skin of color, acne, and acne scar treatment, as well as for rejuvenation.

A sought-after expert on-air, online, in print, and in person, Dr. Strachan has been cited in a variety of local and national media. These include The New York Times, Good Morning America, The Dr. Oz Show, The Washington Post, Better Homes and Gardens, Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Ebony, Essence, Latina, Shop Smart, Rolling Stone, NY1, Health, HSN as well as the local CBS and NBC news. In addition, she has been a brand ambassador for Phyto, Alberto Culver, the CVS Beauty Club and has done events for brands such as Hawaiian Tropic, and Olay. Dr. Strachan is a best-selling author and a popular blogger. Her first article on kevinmd.com was listed among the most influential for 2016. In 2022, Dr. Strachan was featured in the docuseries, The Black Beauty Effect, alongside celebrities such as Megan Good, Amber Riley, and Mikki Talyor.

Dr. Strachan is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. An Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at New York University, she has won awards for teaching. She is published and has spoken nationally and internationally on various topics in dermatology. As was a recipient of the Best of the East Coast Award from Aesthetic Everything, "Forty Under 40″ Achievement Award from the Network Journal, and has been included multiple times in "America's Guide to Top Dermatologists." She has been named among the New York Times Super Doctors for several years.

Learn more about Dr. Dina D. Strachan by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-dina-d-strachan/

