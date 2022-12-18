Australia's leading Online Furniture Store, Oz Things, Releases New iOS and Android Apps
At Oz Things, we aim to provide our customers with exceptional online shopping experience, and offer variety of options to suit every taste at affordable prices, without compromising quality”AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oz Things, a leading online furniture store in Australia, is excited to announce that they have released their official iOS and Android apps. These apps will allow shoppers to enjoy an exceptional shopping experience while on the go. Shoppers will be able to browse, buy, and track orders quickly and easily. Plus, they will have access to exclusive deals that are not available on the website that are delivered via notifications.
Oz Things online furniture store offers a wide range of furniture for every room in anyone's house, from the living room to the bedroom to home office. It also have a great selection of garden furniture and outdoor dining sets, perfect for entertaining guests in the summer months. And with their great prices and high quality products, customers can be sure to find the perfect piece of furniture for any contemporary or traditional home style.
At Oz Things, customers will find a wide selection of furniture for every room in their home. Whether they're looking for a new coffee table for the living room, sofa, armchair, TV Entertainment unit, ottoman, bench, room divider, wine storage, bar stool, chair, tallboy, dresser, bedside or nightstand table, headboard, a wall art, a bookshelf to show collections, or a mirror or console for the hallway, they have something to suit every taste. They also have a great range of rugs to add a touch of style to any room. And for those who like to entertain, their dining and kitchen furniture is second to none. Oz Things have everything shoppers need to make their home look its best.
It's worthwhile that customers get Oz Things app today or visit Oz Things website to make use of their great current offers and discounts and over boxing day which could reach up to 40%! Simply, shoppers need to visit https://ozthings.com.au or look up Oz Things on the app store.
Oz Things provides unbeatable prices and delivery across Australia with free delivery on selected items. Whether shoppers live in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Central Coast, Wollongong, Sunshine Coast, Geelong, Townsville, Hobart, Cairns, Toowoomba, Darwin, or Alice Springs. In addition to state wide delivery across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria (VIC), Queensland (QLD), Western Australia (WA), South Australia (SA) and Tasmania (TAS).
