CoNetrix selected for Best Company Culture and Best CEO by Comparably [2022]

Cybersecurity and technology company, CoNetrix, LLC, wins national award for Best Company Culture and Best CEO by Comparably in 2022.

LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoNetrix has ranked in the top 100 for the Best Company Culture and Best CEO (Marvin Crossnoe) in 2022 for small to medium sized businesses.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

"It's exciting to see what we work so hard for come out in the numbers," said Leticia Saiid, Chief of Staff and Chief Learning Officer. "CoNetrix leadership puts a big value on culture. And I'm proud to be at a place that focuses on integrity, wisdom, ambition, and team spirit over everything else."

CoNetrix has also been selected for "Best CEO" honoring the company's CEO, Marvin Crossnoe. Crossnoe ranks among the Top 5% of 2,034 similar-sized companies on Comparably with 51-200 employees.

Russ Horn, President for CoNetrix, shared, "It comes as no surprise to me that Marvin Crossnoe ranks among the top 5% of CEOs. It is his vision of excellence and preference to earn a compliment over a dollar that inspires our team members to do great work."

This isn't the first time CoNetrix has been recognized for their culture or services. Previously winning Best Business IT Company in Lubbock for the past four years and Best Place to Work [2021] by Avalanche Journal, Top CEO in Texas by CEO Magazine [2022], and Glassdoor Top CEO [2021].

About CoNetrix

CoNetrix, LLC is a family of technology companies. CoNetrix Technology offers managed IT services as well as a suite of secure cloud computing offerings called Aspire. CoNetrix Security provides information security consulting and testing to financial institutions. Tandem Security & Compliance Software® is online software helping organizations comply with information security requirements and regulations. AccountingWare® offers a suite of accounting software (ERP) modules to companies throughout the United States and Canada.

To learn more about CoNetrix, visit https://conetrix.com.

Find open job postings at CoNetrix by visiting https://conetrix.com/careers.

