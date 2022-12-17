Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,745 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Memphis.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly before midnight Friday, Memphis police officers attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of American Way. The driver of that vehicle drove off, ending up off the road in a grassy area in the 47-hundred block of Cochese Avenue.Three individuals exited the suspect vehicle and ran in different directions. Early information from the scene indicates officers pursued one of the males down a side street. One officer and the subject exchanged gunfire, resulting in the death of the individual. That person is not being identified at this time pending notification of relatives. The officer was not injured.

TBI agents are working independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.