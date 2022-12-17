TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Memphis.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly before midnight Friday, Memphis police officers attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of American Way. The driver of that vehicle drove off, ending up off the road in a grassy area in the 47-hundred block of Cochese Avenue.Three individuals exited the suspect vehicle and ran in different directions. Early information from the scene indicates officers pursued one of the males down a side street. One officer and the subject exchanged gunfire, resulting in the death of the individual. That person is not being identified at this time pending notification of relatives. The officer was not injured.

TBI agents are working independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.