Hit2Fit - Anavrin goes “Full Monty”
Ras-Al-Khaimah: Winter bonanza is ‘on’ at Ras Al Khaimah’s latest health, fitness and wellness retreat.
The focus is well-being”, explains Mr. Nogen Boruah, Director of Sports at Anavrin. “At Anavrin, everyone is a winner. Play hard, and engage your mind, body, and spirit as one.”RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anavrin, the 20-acre sprawling equestrian retreat that has taken the imagination of the people in the emirates with its oomph and panache has just announced ‘Full Monty’, a twelve-day long fitness extravaganza starting 21st December, including competitive sports, culinary delights, engagement with horses, live shows, yoga and therapies, culminating with the New Year bash, ‘Silent Rave’, a unique way to bring up the New Year with ‘zero’ sound pollution.
— Nogen Boruah, Director of Sports at Anavrin
Anavrin’s 5 senses focussed end of the year smash includes sumptuous ‘daily’ culinary delights, cooking classes, ‘Asado Night’, and a New Year 8 course tasting menu, specially curated by world-renowned Chefs Ramon and Hector.
Hit2Fit encompasses sports including lawn, padel and table tennis, badminton, squash, billiards, darts, and even a chess masters amateur competition. Anavrin’s sports and wellness team has devised an interesting round-robin competition that allows for a fair chance to everyone. The semi-finals and finals will be played on the 29th and 30th. With over AED One Hundred Thousand in cash and all the entry fee ‘returned’ through equal value ‘Retreat Vouchers’, the program promises to be one of the most interesting fitness and wellbeing program in the region.
“The focus is well-being”, explains Mr. Nogen Boruah, Director of Sports at Anavrin. “At Anavrin, everyone is a winner. Play hard, and engage your mind, body and spirit as one. And then take a well-deserved break at our sports bar. Friends and partners/parents accompanying players have a lot of activities as well. Try our Yoga programs run by Ms. Anna, or engage the horses with Mr. Daanish and his team.”
A fitting end to the ten-day sports bonanza is the scintillating New Year’s Eve program, christened ‘Silent Rave’, endorsed by various celebrities who will be present at the event. The program is planned at ‘Coliseum Outdoors’, Anavrin’s outdoor 2 acre stadium-like setting that can easily house 500 people, combined with UAE’s biggest LED displays.
“Dance your way through the night, and leave after breakfast on 1st. And act casual if our camera picks you up and puts you on the big screen, whether while playing, or dancing,” laughs Dr. Moobi Alwright, Visual Senses director at Anavrin. “We not only have competitive sports but also ‘Last Couple Standing,’ ‘Best Couple,’ ‘Miss and Mr. Anavrin,’ all fitness and positivity focussed. However, whatever happens at Anavrin, stays at Anavrin. We take personal space and privacy very seriously.”
“We hope to bring in the best of Spain and Argentina through a world-class Spanish fusion menu specially curated for our guests”, explains Jesus Sans, Program Director at Anavrin. “There is something for everyone. That is the essence of Anavrin. adults, teenagers, and kids inclusive sports, daily yoga, engagement with horses, and culinary experiences. Our sports facilities are second to none, and our New Year ‘back to fitness’ party ‘Silent Rave’ is ‘family friendly’. While kids are welcome to dance and enjoy themselves, sleepy ones are provided with bean bags, outdoor beds, and blankets. We are using the best of technology and systems to ensure no one feels left out.”
Excited? Participation is one ‘first come, first serve’ basis. Please register at https://linktr.ee/anavrinrak , or contact Anavrin at +971564303993 for more information.
For Registration and Schedule Please: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/hit2fitrak
For PR & Communications Inquiries :
Anavrin Equestrian Retreat & Sports Club
Sarah Rehman
+971 5621 78085
sarah@peoplehotels.com
Sarah Rehman
Anavrain Equestrian Retreat and Sports Club
+971 56 430 3993
sports@peoplehotels.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
HIT2FIT