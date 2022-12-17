US cybersecurity firm sets up 1st critical infrastructure protection lab in Asia

VIETNAM, December 17 - HCM CITY — OPSWAT, a US-based provider of infrastructure protection cybersecurity solutions, announced on December 16 the opening of its first critical infrastructure protection lab in Asia in its new office in HCM City.

As Việt Nam ramps up its digital transformation efforts in line with the Government’s fourth industrial revolution plans, cybersecurity becomes increasingly important, especially for critical infrastructure such as financial services, energy and government services, Benny Czarny, founder and CEO of OPSWAT, said.

The company provides organisations with information on the latest network security trends and solutions, particularly through real-world use cases and attacks on information technologies, operational technologies and industrial control system environments.

By hosting demonstrations of cybersecurity attacks and defence simulations, the lab would enable Vietnamese cybersecurity professionals, engineers and students to gain practical experience in security and critical infrastructure protection technologies, Lã Mạnh Cường, the company’s general manager for Việt Nam, said.

It would also provide training and educational support to local customers, partners and other stakeholders.

The company plans to double its local headcount from the current 300 employees over the next three years as it seeks to further accelerate its growth in the country.

Since coming to Việt Nam in 2018, OPSWAT’s local operations have grown at an average annual rate of 50 per cent. — VNS