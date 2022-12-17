Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri on the signing of 2023 GAA

PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release
December 16, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT JUAN MIGUEL "MIGZ" ZUBIRI ON THE SIGNING OF 2023 GAA

Batas na po ang ating General Appropriations Act or national budget for 2023!

Magandang pamasko at pambungad na po ito sa bagong taon, dahil sigurado na ang budget para sa iba't ibang mga proyekto at programa ng ating mga government agencies at offices sa 2023.

I am very proud of the swift passage of our budget, because this will allow our agencies and offices to go full speed ahead in service of our people.

Maraming salamat po kay President Marcos at napirmahan na po agad ito!

