STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PRESIDENT'S SIGNING OF 2023 NATIONAL BUDGET

I thank President Bongbong Marcos for signing the country's P5.268 trillion budget for 2023.

The swift passage of next year's national budget is a manifestation that we are well on our way to sustain economic recovery amid the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as we also aim to cushion the impact of the Russia-Ukraine comflict.

Next year's budget includes social safety nets, such as subsidies for fuel and for the poorest of the poor, as we recognize the need to support the marginalized sectors of our society.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, I am happy to note about the significant increase in the budget of the Department of Education so we can continue funding various programs that provide financial assistance to our learners, such as the Free Higher Education Law. DepEd's budget also vows for the repair and rehabilitation of damaged school facilities.

I also laud the budget augmentation for the energy sector to regulate the market and fulfill the demand while reducing energy costs.

Umaasa tayo na sa susunod na taon ay mas marami nang mga mag-aaral ang makakabalik muli sa kanilang mga eskwelahan at mas marami pa tayong mga kababayan na makakaahon na sa kahirapan.