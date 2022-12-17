Platinum Selling Artist Chad Gerber To Debut New Music VR Technology At CES 2023

Chad Gerber with his prototype Meloscene SceneKey interface The Meloscene SceneKey Prototype Chad Gerber/woodrowgerber logo

Platinum-selling artist Chad Gerber, founder of tech company Meloscene, will unveil new revolutionary music VR technology at CES 2023.

The heart of music is connection, but social media noise and algorithms have left us feeling disconnected. I wanted to repair the authentic artist-fan connection through music on a global scale.” — Chad Gerber

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Gerber, platinum-selling artist, futurist, and founder of the technology company Meloscene announced today that he will be debuting his new music VR technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

A pioneering guitarist, songwriter, and performer in the music industry for over a decade, Gerber has been working on this groundbreaking technology for the past several years. The new VR system allows artists and fans to immerse themselves in virtual studios where they can interact with their favorite songs and artists like never before.

"I'm really excited to showcase my new VR technology at CES," said Gerber. "Music is an incredibly social experience, and I believe this technology will allow people to connect with both music and one another on a whole new level.”

The new VR technology will be demonstrated at the Meloscene booth at CES 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 5-8. Gerber will be demoing real-time recording sessions in VR with artists across the globe, where he will be using the technology to enhance the collaborative music experience within VR.

CES is the world's largest and most influential technology event, attracting over 170,000 attendees from over 150 countries. Gerber's new Meloscene technology is sure to be a highlight of the show, as it showcases the future of music and entertainment.

Through his company Meloscene, Gerber is committed to pushing the boundaries of mixed reality music technology and is excited to share his vision for the future at CES. To learn more about his company and its products, visit Meloscene in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth #61500.

Meloscene is the first-ever virtual reality platform to equip musicians with the virtual spaces and tools to write, record, share, and perform music with anyone around the globe. We bring the world of music into the metaverse, immersing creators and fans in extraordinary new experiences and opportunities to connect and generate income.

First transatlantic virtual reality studio session between Los Angeles and Amsterdam through Meloscene