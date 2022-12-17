Arrest Made in a Homicide: 900 Block of Bellevue Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:53 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male in the hallway of an apartment building, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Maurice Frazier, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, December 16, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 34-year-old Myron Hickson, of District Heights, MD. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

