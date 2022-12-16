Inslee appoints Coreen Wilson to King County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Coreen Wilson to the King County Superior Court. She replaces Judge Douglass North, who recently retired.

Wilson is a civil trial lawyer with more than 20 years of courtroom experience. She is currently a partner at Wieck Wilson, PLLC, where she maintains a civil litigation and trial practice focusing on torts, real estate, and commercial disputes. During the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson litigated the nation’s first binding civil jury trial via Zoom.

Wilson is an engaged member of the King County community. She currently sits on the City of North Bend Planning Commission as well as its Salary Commission. And from 2019 to 2022, she served on the City of North Bend Economic Development Commission, chairing the commission from 2021 to 2022. Since 2016, Wilson has volunteered with Snoqualmie Valley Shelter Services.

“Coreen will bring so much civil trial experience to the bench,” said Inslee. “She has also become a leader in the use of technology in the courtroom, a skillset that should prove especially useful to her as a trial court judge.”

Wilson earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. She obtained her law degree from Seattle University School of Law.