Gov. Ricketts to Share Success of New Workforce Training Model

LINCOLN – On Monday, December 19th at 10:00 AM, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a news conference with state agency directors, community partners, and recent program graduates to share the success of Ignite Nebraska, a new workforce training model designed to bring up Nebraskans.

 

Ignite Nebraska seeks to create meaningful career development opportunities for individuals who are active in the workforce and receive public assistance benefits but are underrepresented in higher-paying, high-impact industries.

 

When: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

Where:  Governor’s Hearing Room, 2nd floor of the Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St, Lincoln.

 

Who: Governor Ricketts will be joined by:

  • Joni Wheeler, Executive Vice President, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) and Ignite Nebraska founder
  • DED Director Tony Goins
  • DOL Director John Albin
  • DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith
  • Dr. Mary Hawkins, President, Bellevue University
  • Laura Croswell, Ignite Nebraska graduate and current BCBSNE employee

 

