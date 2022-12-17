Sex Offender Arrested Attempting Illegal Entry into the U.S.

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual with a prior sexual offense conviction, Monday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:16 p.m., when agents apprehended two individuals who illegally entered the United States three miles east of Calexico Port of Entry and were located approximately one mile north of the U.S./Mexico border. Agents determined that the individuals did not possess the proper documentation to be legally present in the United States. The individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals had a previous conviction for a sexual offense and was previously ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge. This individual will be facing federal charges.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed four individuals with prior sexual offense charges.

