RE: Hospital Drive between Old Center Rd and Depot Hill Rd, St Johnsbury

Roadway is now open. Please be patient as traffic begins to move and drive carefully with the winter conditions.

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, December 16, 2022 8:37 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Hospital Drive between Old Center Rd and Depot Hill Rd, St Johnsbury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.