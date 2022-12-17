Texas Ramps Up Border Strategies Ahead Of Title 42 Ending

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 333,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 22,000 criminal arrests, with more than 20,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused more than 8,600 migrants to our nation's capital since April, over 4,200 migrants to New York City since August 5, more than 1,400 migrants to Chicago since August 31, and more than 380 migrants to Philadelphia since November 15.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott Calls For Investigation Of NGOs Aiding Illegal Crossings

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott called on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlights the need for Texas' vigilant response to President Biden's border crisis, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.

"There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso," reads the letter. "We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso. In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it."

Read Governor Abbott’s letter to the Texas Attorney General.

Governor Abbott: More Strategic Border Wall Going Up Next Month

In a social media post this week, Governor Abbott wrote that more border wall will be constructed in January 2023 after negotiating with private property owners. Texas continues working collaboratively with border communities, private landowners, and other stakeholders to build the Texas border wall and stem the flow of illegal immigration and transnational criminal activity into Texas.

Governor Abbott Tours Enhanced Border Assets Ahead Of Title 42 Ending

Today, Governor Abbott received a briefing from Operation Lone Star agency leaders and toured the increased assets along the border ahead of President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week on December 21.

The Governor was joined for the briefing by Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, DPS Director Steve McCraw, TMD Major General Win Burkett, and other Operation Lone Star leadership and local officials. During the briefing, the Governor and law enforcement officials discussed how the State of Texas will continue enhancing border security efforts and strategies to address the drastic spike of an estimated 18,000 illegal crossings per day expected next week following the end of Title 42.

The Governor also visited Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers stationed along the border for Operation Lone Star and thanked them for their service to the people Texas to secure the border and keep our communities safe.

WATCH: DPS Troopers Make Back-To-Back Human Smuggling Busts In La Joya

Fox News followed DPS troopers conducting back-to-back human smuggling busts in La Joya. In one instance, troopers pursued a vehicle until a smuggler and several illegal immigrants bailed into a residential neighborhood. Troopers then chased and tackled the illegal immigrants before returning to the vehicle. They found even more illegal immigrants in the truck, with some wearing wristbands given by cartels to track who they are smuggling.

WATCH: DPS Trooper Stops Human Smuggling Attempt In Dimmitt County

Earlier this week, a DPS trooper stopped a pickup truck in Dimmitt County and discovered that both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were smuggling four illegal immigrants to Austin. Both the driver and the passenger were charged with human smuggling and other state charges. The four illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

Texas National Guard Assists Processing Over 1,000 Illegal Immigrants In One Day

Texas National Guard soldiers serving Operation Lone Star recently assisted with processing more than 1,000 illegal immigrants in one day. With the end of Title 42 next week, border towns like Eagle Pass, El Paso, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley are battling an unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants.