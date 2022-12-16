California Institution for Women staff participate in 21st annual Make a Child Smile event

Several CIW employees joined other law enforcement professionals to treat local children to holiday shopping and festivities

CHINO, CA – California Institution for Women (CIW) staff, including acting warden Jennifer Core, joined other law enforcement professionals and community leaders to take 150 children on a holiday shopping spree during the 21st Annual Make a Child Smile Event on Dec. 14, 2022.

“It was truly special serving alongside other community members to bring this holiday experience to these wonderful children,” said Warden Core. “It brought immense joy to not only them, but to all of us as well.”

The event, sponsored by the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, brought 150 children together with uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers for a holiday shopping trip at an area Walmart. Each child received a $150 gift card to purchase items off their Christmas wish lists. Children also enjoyed food, fun holiday activities, and enjoyed a special appearance from Santa Claus.

Chino Valley Fire Foundation worked with the Chino Valley Unified School District to identify children to participate in this event. This program has grown from 35 children at its inception in 2001 to more than 150 children this year.

The Walmart was decked out in holiday décor for the big day, including several six-foot-tall candy cane balloons. After the event, the balloons were graciously donated to CIW’s visiting room by Balloon Haven of Chino.

“Special recognition goes to Chino Valley Fire Foundation for including us in this event and Balloon Haven for donating the holiday balloons to CIW’s visiting room. We appreciate you for helping us bring holiday joy to our visitors as well,” said Warden Core.

Learn more about the Chino Valley Fire Foundation and their Make a Child Smile program: https://www.chinofirefoundation.com/make-a-child-smile/

####