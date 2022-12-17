Submit Release
Lane Restrictions Tuesday on I-83 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County

Bridge carrying westbound Paxton Street (Route 3010) over I-83 to be inspected

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Tuesday, December 20, on northbound and southbound Interstate 83 at Paxton Street in Swatara Township, for a bridge inspection.


Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridge carrying westbound Paxton Street using a bucket truck on I-83 in both directions.  Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday.


Traffic on I-83 at the bridge will be reduced as follows:


The right lane and shoulder of northbound I-83 will be closed from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. 


The left lane of northbound I-83 will be closed from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon. 


The right lane and shoulder of southbound I-83 will be closed from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. 


One lane of traffic will remain open on the side of the interstate where the contractor is working.


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


