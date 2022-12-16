Submit Release
FWC’s Catch a Florida Memory announces 2023 Triple Threat Throwdown challenge! Enter to win a fully outfitted fishing kayak!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, will be giving away a fully outfitted fishing kayak to one lucky angler in its first-ever Triple Threat Throwdown! This challenge will run from Jan. 1 through Sept. 5, 2023, and will be an exclusive raffle opportunity for Triple Threat Club members to win a Bonafide SS127 fishing kayak, fully outfitted with an accessory package from YakAttack. To enter, participants must qualify for a Catch a Florida Memory recognition between Jan. 1 and Sept. 5, 2023, and be a member of the Triple Threat Club at the time of the raffle drawing, which will take place after all submissions from the challenge period have been processed. 

Triple Threat Club status is awarded to anglers who have qualified for recognition in all three Catch a Florida Memory programs. This means the angler has caught a Saltwater Grand Slam, a Saltwater Reel Big Fish and has qualified for at least the Saltwater Life List 10 Fish Club. Anglers only need to qualify for the Triple Threat Club once and membership never expires.

Catch a Florida Memory’s saltwater angler recognition program rewards anglers for their fishing efforts while encouraging them to target a diversity of species. Anglers do not have to harvest their fish to be eligible for prizes and are encouraged to use proper fish handling techniques.

New to Catch a Florida Memory? Learn more and submit catches at CatchaFloridaMemory.com. Check out the latest catches and see your achievements highlighted by following the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page, Facebook.com/CatchaFLMemory. View angler catches and much more on Instagram and Twitter by following @MyFWC.

If you have questions about the Catch a Florida Memory program, contact AnglerRecognition@MyFWC.com.

Your purchase of fishing equipment, motorboat fuel and a fishing license supports aquatic education and outreach efforts. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SFR.

