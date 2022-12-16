CE meets with representatives of six gaming concessionaires

MACAU, December 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today met at Government Headquarters with representatives of the six companies awarded new gaming concessions. Mr Ho emphasised that all concessionaires must fulfil the requirements of the Government in terms of ensuring local employment, exploring overseas customer markets, and developing non-gaming projects, so that the companies jointly contribute to Macao’s adequate economic diversification and sustainable development, and to the well-being of Macao people.

Prior to this afternoon’s formal meeting, the Chief Executive, on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and the representatives of the six operators signed the respective new gaming concession contracts.

The President of the Committee for Public Tendering of Gaming Concessions and Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; and President of the Gaming Commission, Member of the Committee for Public Tendering of Gaming Concessions and Secretary for Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, also attended today’s meeting.

During the meeting session, the Chief Executive extended his congratulations to the gaming concession awardees. He also thanked them for making their best efforts in response to the new public tender process for gaming concessions, and for supporting the Government’s requirements in relation to ensuring local employment, exploring overseas customer markets, and developing non-gaming projects.

He added that he hoped the concessionaires would truly honour their contracts and commence their investment plans accordingly. In particular, he hoped that the operators could help in contributing to Macao’s overall development, and deliver on their corporate social responsibilities regarding protection of local employment and promotion of upward mobility of local workers.

He urged the concessionaires to prepare for operations from 1 January 2023, in accordance with the revised gaming laws and regulations and the new concession contracts, to ensure the lawful and healthy development of Macao’s gaming industry.

During the meeting, the representatives of the six concessionaires thanked the Government for the award of new contracts to their respective companies, and expressed their confidence in Macao’s future development. They also reaffirmed their commitment to corporate social responsibility, and pledged that they would earnestly follow the Government’s direction in the development of the gaming industry, and facilitate Macao’s adequate economic diversification.

The representatives of the six gaming concession awardees were: Ms Pansy Ho Chiu King from MGM Grand Paradise S.A.; Mr Lui Che Woo from Galaxy Casino, S.A.; Mr Wilfred Wong Ying Wai from Venetian Macau, S.A.; Mr Lawrence Ho Yau Lung from Melco Resorts (Macau) S.A.; Mr. Craig Scott Billings from Wynn Resorts ( Macau), S.A.; and Ms Daisy Ho Chiu Fung from SJM Resorts, S.A.