MPU Students Won One Gold, One Silver and Two Bronzes at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships

MACAU, December 16 - Macao Polytechnic University students Wong Weng Ian and Kuong Chi Hin represented the Macao SAR and competed at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships (WJWC) held on 2-10 December 2022 in Indonesia. With their excellent technical performance, these two young athletes won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Wong Weng Ian triumphed in the Female Spear Event with the highest score of 9.169, and thus won a gold medal, the second gold for the Macao team at this championship. She also won two bronzes at Swords and Long Fist events. Kuong Chi Hin won a sliver for Macao in the Male Swords Event.

Wong, the gold medallist, is currently studying for her bachelor’s degree in Physical Education at MPU. She attributed her stable performance to the support of MPU which provides favourable conditions to balance her study and training. Kuong said it was an honour for him to represent Macao at such a world championship, a milestone to mark in his life equally as important as his admission to the bachelor’s degree programme of Physical Education at MPU. As a professional athlete and MPU student, he also thanked the university for its support and help with balancing his study and training.

Macao Polytechnic University, committed to cultivating outstanding sports professionals, has established a comprehensive system of undergraduate and postgraduate education in the field of sports. Known as a cradle for world champion athletes, it provides a bachelor’s degree programme in Physical Education and a master’s degree programme in Sports and Physical Education, contributing its part to winning prestige for Macao in the international sports arena.