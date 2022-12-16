Texas Leads Nation With Fastest Annual Jobs Growth Rate

TEXAS, December 16 - December 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Historic Highs Surpassed As More Texans Are Working Than Ever Before

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas’ continuing strong jobs growth following employment releases from the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing Texas leading the nation with the fastest annual jobs growth rate as the state again broke its all-time record for total jobs with employers adding 33,600 nonfarm jobs in November.

“Businesses continue to grow jobs in Texas thanks to the strength of the Texas economy, the diversity of industries investing here, and the best workforce in America," said Governor Abbott. “Texas works when Texans work, and I am proud that we've again hit a new historic high for total jobs. Despite economic pressures evident across the country, Texas employers grew jobs at the fastest rate in the nation over the past 12 months. More Texans are working than ever before, and in the months ahead we will continue working together to safeguard the freedoms found only in the Lone Star State and expand opportunity for all Texans.”

Strong jobs numbers reported for Texas include: