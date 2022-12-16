Travelers from Hong Kong, the region of Taiwan or foreign countries may undergo quarantine and medical observation at home starting 00:00 on 17 December

MACAU, December 16 - In response to the epidemic situation and the “New 10 Measures” released by the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism against COVID-19, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that starting from 00:00 on 17 December, the “5+3” anti-epidemic measures for inbound travellers from Hong Kong SAR, the region of Taiwan or foreign countries will be revamped under the premise of continuing to align with the Mainland’s policy. Five days of home quarantine and medical observation plus three days of outbound travel restrictions (known as the “revamped 5+3 measures”) will be implemented in place of the original requirements of five days of centralized quarantine and medical observation plus three days of home quarantine and medical observation.

For further information regarding the “revamped 5+3 measures”, please refer to “Prevent Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Important notes for Individuals from Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region or foreign countries who are subject to Home Quarantine and Medical Observation”. The key points of the above measures are as follows:

Upon boarding a Macao-bound aircraft/vessel/vehicle, a proof of negative nucleic acid test for COVID-19 within 48 hours after the date of sampling must be presented and an adequate amount of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits must be prepared for each individual; however, it is not necessary to book a medical observation hotel in Macao or pay for nucleic acid testing in advance; Until 00:00 on the 9th day after the date of entry into Macao, travelling to the Mainland via Macao is not allowed; Upon entry into Macao, the “Macao Health Code” will be displayed in red colour. After a sample is collected for nucleic acid test at the port of entry, the individuals concerned may proceed to their reserved hotel or place of residence; For people who have a negative result of nucleic acid test upon arrival: For three consecutive days counting from the day after the day of entry, it is required to perform a rapid antigen test and upload the result every day; Upon uploading a negative RAT result on the 3rd day counting from the day after the day of entry, the “Macao Health Code” will be converted to yellow. It is required to make an appointment for a single-sample nucleic acid test at community NAT stations on that day, otherwise, the “Macao Health Code” will be converted to red; On the 4th and 5th days counting from the day after the day of entry, it is required to perform a rapid antigen test every day; after obtaining two consecutive times of negative RAT results, the “Macao Health Code” will be converted to green; If an individual gets a positive result from the above rapid antigen tests or nucleic acid tests, the “Macao Health Code” will be converted to red and the person concerned will be subject to home isolation measures for infected people. For further information, please refer to “Important Notes for Home Isolated medical observation of Covid-19 Cases”.

The adjusted measures indicated above are applicable to both individuals entering Macao on or after 17 December 2022 and those who are currently undergoing centralized quarantine and medical observation. On 17 December, the Health Bureau and the Tourism Office will arrange for eligible travellers to check out from the medical observation hotels by batch and in an orderly manner. The individuals concerned can also choose to stay in the medical observation hotels at their own costs to complete the quarantine and medical observation requirements. Those who choose to leave the medical observation hotel earlier on 17 December will be subject to the above-mentioned home quarantine and medical observation measures. Refunds of the fees for medical observation hotel and nucleic acid testing will be arranged by the hotels and testing agencies in due course.

Last but not least, the adjusted measures are without prejudice to the entry restrictions imposed on certain categories of persons due to pandemic prevention. Individuals who are subject to prior authorization by the Health Bureau to enter Macao are still required to make an application. Amendments of relevant measures will be made in the near future according to the pandemic prevention needs. As for holders of Chinese passport, Exit/Entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao or Permit for Travelling to and from Taiwan, if they need to travel to the Mainland after arriving in Macao, they can apply for extension of stay until the 9th day after the date of entry into Macao.