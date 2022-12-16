Submit Release
The Response and Coordination Centre adds special bus lines and adjusts the bus stops to COVID-19 Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) and community outpatient clinics

MACAU, December 16 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that in order to facilitate people infected with COVID-19 to go to Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) and community outpatient clinics for medical care, starting from December 16 (Friday), new bus lines to the said locations will be provided and the bus routes will be adjusted. Target passengers are people who have a positive result of a single-tube nucleic acid test or antigen test and who do not have the conditions to go to   Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) and community outpatient clinics on their own.

The shuttle buses to COVID-19 Community Treatment Centre and community outpatient clinics, C02-C05, run between 10:00 and 22:00 every day; leaving from the first stop every hour. C06 bus runs from 13:00 to 22:00 daily; leaving the first stop every hour.  The original C01 bus route has merged with C04 bus route. The new routes are as follows:

C02

Bus times: 10:00 to 22:00 daily

Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon) (Avenida Xian Xing Hai) -> Povoação de Sam Ka da Taipa (near the pedestrian corridor at Rua do Porto ) -> Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) -> Macau Jockey Club -> Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon) (Avenida Xian Xing Hai)

C03

Bus times: 10:00 to 22:00 daily

Avenida Leste do Hipódromo （Jardim Areia Preta ）-> Pérola Oriental （Rua Central da Areia Preta near The Residencia Macau）-> University Hospital （near Terminal De Carga Do Aeroporto）->  Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) -> University Hospital （Avenida do Aeroporto）-> Avenida Leste do Hipódromo （Jardim Areia Preta ）

C04 (merge with C01)

Bus times: 10:00 to 22:00 daily

Avenida do General Castelo Branco (next to Edifício Cheng I) -> Navy Yard -> Rotunda Do Estádio (opposite Olympic Sports Centre, next to Macau Jockey Club) -> Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) -> Macau Jockey Club -> Navy Yard -> Avenida do General Castelo Branco (next to Edifício Cheng I)

C05 (new bus route)

Bus times: 10:00 to 22:00 daily

Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon) (Avenida Xian Xing Hai) -> Centro Hospitalar Conde de São Januário - Emergency Building-> Rua De D. Belchior Carneiro - coach pick-up and drop-off point -> Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon) (Avenida Xian Xing Hai)

C06 (new bus route)

Bus times: 13:00 to 22:00 daily

Avenida de Ip Heng -> University of Macau (University South) -> Rotunda Do Estádio (opposite Olympic Sports Centre, next to Macau Jockey Club) -> University of Macau (University south) -> Avenida de Ip Heng

