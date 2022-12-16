The Response and Coordination Centre adds special bus lines and adjusts the bus stops to COVID-19 Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) and community outpatient clinics

MACAU, December 16 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that in order to facilitate people infected with COVID-19 to go to Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) and community outpatient clinics for medical care, starting from December 16 (Friday), new bus lines to the said locations will be provided and the bus routes will be adjusted. Target passengers are people who have a positive result of a single-tube nucleic acid test or antigen test and who do not have the conditions to go to Community Treatment Centre (Macau Dome) and community outpatient clinics on their own.

The shuttle buses to COVID-19 Community Treatment Centre and community outpatient clinics, C02-C05, run between 10:00 and 22:00 every day; leaving from the first stop every hour. C06 bus runs from 13:00 to 22:00 daily; leaving the first stop every hour. The original C01 bus route has merged with C04 bus route. The new routes are as follows: