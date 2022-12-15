UZBEKISTAN, December 15 - The delegation of the Ministry of Innovative Development took part in the international conference in Baku

December 15, a delegation of the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan took part in the international conference "Path to Cutting-Edge Governance: Moving From One-Stop Shop to Non-Stop Shop", which is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan in Baku.

The international conference was organized by the State Agency for Citizens’ Service and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the event consists of two sessions. These sessions were devoted to the topics of introducing innovations in the field of public services and future trends in the smart governance system.

Representatives of Great Britain, South Korea, Georgia, UAE, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and other countries of the world were invited to the international conference. Representatives of governments and other stakeholders shared best practices in the field of smart governance and discussed various innovative proposals in this direction. This event provides an opportunity to share and learn new experiences and solutions in the field of public service delivery in the post-pandemic period.

During the international conference, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the incubation and acceleration center "InnoLand" under the State for Citizens’ Service and Social Innovation of Azerbaijan and the Innovation technopark "Yashnobad" under the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the Memorandum, the parties will exchange experience on the implementation of innovations in the field of public services and implement joint cooperation projects. In addition, on the basis of the Memorandum, it is planned to organize internships in the field of implementation and development of business incubators, conduct joint incubation programs, hold joint seminars, conferences, webinars, congresses, courses, master classes and exhibitions in the field of technology and innovation.

Source: Ministry of innovational development of the Republic Uzbekistan