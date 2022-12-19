Certificates of Registry from the National Vessel Registry Center Rise in Correlation With Canadian Boat Sales
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., a site devoted to online Canadian boat registration, experienced a rise in sales in the year of 2021 over 2020. This corresponds with the rising of Canadian boat sales over the same time period.
Recently, the "National Marine Manufacturers Association," ("NMMA") released the "2021 Canadian Boating Statistical Abstract Retail Markets Report." This report was designed to detail "new recreational boat and marine engine retail sales data for both unit totals and Canadian dollars categorized by size, type, and province/territory."
The report found that "inboard unit sales increased 16.1% compared to 2020," and "outboard boat unit sales increased 13.8% compared to 2020" as well. Additionally, "jet boat unit sales increased 27.6%" and "personal watercraft unit sales increased 20.8% compared to 2020" too.
At that same time, the National Vessel Registry Center Corp's sales increased as well. The site offers applications for access to the Canada ship registry, the Small Vessel Registry, and Pleasure Craft Licenses.
"It has been greatly rewarding to see so many return to Canadian boating. After a rough couple of years, more and more people have come back to the waters, to utilize their vessels how they want to. This rise in boat sales was not a surprise to us at the National Vessel Registry Center Corp., as it goes hand in hand with how many people we've been able to help to simplify the Canadian boat documentation process. From Certificates of Registry to Pleasure Craft Licenses and more, it has been so rewarding to assist so many in using their boats how they want to, without fear or worry of lacking the proper documentation. We're glad to have helped so many and look forward to doing so for a long time to come," said Zeke Hernandez, a spokesperson for National Vessel Registry Center Corp.
For years, the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. has offered more than a dozen different Canadian boat documentation forms, as well as Pleasure Craft licensing and more.
For more information about changing the name of a boat in Canada, licensing a boat in Ontario or elsewhere throughout Canada, or to make a press release, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. at info@canadianvesselregistry.ca.
