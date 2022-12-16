ICC Approves Fayette County Highway-Rail Crossing Public Safety Project

ILLINOIS, December 16 - Springfield, IL -The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a Stipulated Agreement to improve public safety at the 1325 North grade crossing near St. Peter, Wheatland Township, in Fayette County. The track is designated at AAR/DOT #167911S, railroad milepost 231.42-CC.





The Stipulated Agreement 2200 requires Union Pacific Railroad Company (UP) to install new automatic warning devices at the 1325N grade crossing. Wheatland Township is also required to reconstruct the existing highway approach grades at the crossing.





The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossing is $316,581. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95% of the signal installation costs, not to exceed $300,752. UP will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to operate and maintain the new automatic warning devices.





The estimated cost to reconstruct the existing highway approach grades is $123, 645. Staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 100% of the costs, not to exceed $123,645. The Township will pay all future costs to maintain the reconstructed highway approaches.





"The installation of new automatic warning devices will ensure better protection for highway users at this crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund brings to fruition necessary highway-rail crossing improvements in communities across Illinois. I am pleased we're able to use GCRF monies to help Wheatland Township to advance this important project."





All work is expected to be completed within 12 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2200 in Docket No. T22-0122 click here



