Pritzker Administration Launches $40 Million in Funding for the Energy Transition Community Grant Program as Part of CEJA
ILLINOIS, December 16 - Funding is available for communities who have been impacted by fossil fuel plant or coal mine closures or significant reductions
SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today launched the Energy Transition Community Grant Program - an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) that provides funding to communities undergoing a significant energy transition. Based on criteria in CEJA, 22 areas have been identified as eligible to apply for the funding through the program. The program funds are designed to meet the needs of individual localities to address the economic and social impacts of plant closures and can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts, and much more.
"This initiative will play a key role in delivering a 100% clean energy future in the state of Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The Energy Transition Community Grant Program is a locally focused effort tailored to each community's unique needs, providing each of them with the tools necessary for a smooth transition to clean energy production. To effectively combat climate change, we need to continue making investments like this one in every corner of our state."
Following a request for information (RFI) process where DCEO gathered feedback from key stakeholders, the state is launching phase 1 of the Energy Transition Community Grant Program, which asks eligible communities to submit documentation and express interest in the program. After localities submit their phase 1 documents and are approved for funding, they will prepare a detailed application with a budget and specific project plan that includes community input. Awards are anticipated to be executed beginning in May 2023, and grantees that remain eligible for the program will have the option to renew on a yearly basis rather than reapplying. CEJA allocates $40 million per year for this program until 2045.
"One of the ways CEJA prioritizes equity is by providing economic assistance to communities where energy plants or coal mines are closing or reducing production," said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. "From workforce support, to infrastructure investments, and financial assistance for residents, these funds are designed to meet the unique needs of impacted communities. We are grateful to the stakeholders who submitted feedback to ensure the program design meets the needs of those who are impacted the most."
"Passing CEJA was a massive undertaking and the opening of the Energy Transition Community Grant Program is just the beginning," said Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin). "CEJA isn't just about lowering emissions, it is also about economic development, workforce training, and better future for all Illinois communities."
"As we move towards cleaner sources of energy, we can't forget the communities where fossil fuel industries have been major employers for decades," said Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). "The Energy Transition Community Grant Program makes sure that those communities, many of which are downstate and rural, will be able to take advantage of opportunities in the clean energy economy."
"Will County has been home to major energy production facilities for a long time, and our impacted communities will benefit from support," said Rep. Larry Walsh (D-Joliet). "That's why when the General Assembly crafted CEJA, we included significant funding to help communities that needed it most. This funding will go a long way to attract new industries, train workers, and ease family budgets."
In addition to a public announcement, DCEO is conducting individual outreach to impacted localities. The number of interested applicants who respond to the phase 1 application will determine the amount of funding available to each locality, with a total of $40 million provided among eligible applicants. Each award will be a minimum of $50,000 and will be determined using a formula that accounts for job loss and property tax revenue loss in impacted communities. Details on the funding formula can be found in the NOFO.
The 22 localities represent host localities where the eligible facility is located. Many facilities are located in unincorporated areas and therefore are assigned to the county. In addition to the localities identified, local governments within 30 miles of an eligible facility are able to apply with a letter of support from the city, village or county where the facility is located.
The following localities have been identified as eligible to apply for the Energy Transition Community Grant Program based on the latest available data and information on planned closures, closures, major reductions, and criteria outlined in CEJA. If a locality believes they may be eligible under CEJA and are not included below, they are encouraged to submit phase 1 application documents.
|
Name of Plant/Mine
|
Host City or County
|
Closure Year (actual or anticipated)
|
Creek Paum Mine
|
Jackson County
|
2016
|
Pattiki II
|
White County
|
2016
|
Wood River Power Plant
|
East Alton
|
2016
|
Galatia Mine
|
Saline County
|
2017
|
Gateway Mine
|
Randolph County
|
2017
|
New Future Portal Mine
|
Saline County
|
2017
|
Coffeen
|
Montgomery County
|
2019
|
Duck Creek
|
Fulton County
|
2019
|
Havana
|
Mason County
|
2019
|
Hennepin
|
Village of Hennepin
|
2019
|
Wildcat Hills Mine Complex
|
Saline County
|
2019
|
SIPC - Lake of Egypt
|
Williamson County
|
2020 (significant reduction, not closure)
|
City Water, Light & Power
|
Springfield
|
2021 (significant reduction, not closure)
|
E.D. Edwards Power Plant
|
Peoria County
|
2022
|
Joppa Steam Plant
|
Massac County
|
2022
|
Waukegan
|
Waukegan
|
2022
|
Will County
|
Romeoville
|
2022
|
Joliet Generating
|
Will County
|
2023
|
Baldwin Generating Center
|
Randolph County
|
2025
|
Kincaid Generation
|
Christian County
|
2027
|
Newton Power Plant
|
Jasper County
|
2027
|
Powerton Station
|
Tazewell County
|
2028