Mazda Canada Pledged up to $600,000 to Help Fund Community Initiatives Across Canada

Local Community Legends program shines a spotlight on those who are going above and beyond to give back to their communities

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. has once again announced its commitment to supporting communities across Canada, providing up to $600,000 to their Retailers to support "Local Community Legends" who are going above and beyond to give back to their communities.

Mazda and their Retailers identified 183 outstanding citizens across Canada who are giving back to their communities - whether through volunteerism, mentorship or community organizing – and provided them with donations to help them with their causes.

A few of these Local Community Legends include:

Mrs. Descent of Sept-Iles, QC , who uses her training as a psychologist to help Indigenous youth, women and elders reconnect to their culture, language and ancestral grounds;

, who uses her training as a psychologist to help Indigenous youth, women and elders reconnect to their culture, language and ancestral grounds; Rosemarie Biggs from Sherwood Park, AB , who hand-knits toques and donates them to women's and homeless shelters;

from , who hand-knits toques and donates them to women's and homeless shelters; Manock Lual of Ottawa, ON , who uses his life experience and sports prowess to empower youth on and off the basketball court.

"At Mazda, we strongly believe that building a better world starts by building up those around us, and that giving back to the communities in which we operate is both a responsibility and a privilege," said David Klan, President and CEO of Mazda Canada.

"There are so many citizens across Canada who are working tirelessly to give back to their communities, and we couldn't be prouder to collaborate with our Retail network to identify some of these hardworking community members and contribute to their causes."

The Local Community Legends program is a continuation of Mazda's Local Legends initiative in 2021, where Mazda Canada pledged over $1 Million to help support small businesses that were struggling to stay open amidst pandemic lockdowns. Mazda saw an opportunity to help support these businesses and restore community spirit, giving financial grants to more than 200 small businesses.

To learn more about this year's Local Community Legends, visit Mazda.ca/legends

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.