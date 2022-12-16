CORRECTION: Bona Fide Masks Corp., Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Powecom® KN95 Masks, Responds to Latest COVID-19 Surge With Distribution of Free KN95s in NYC

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, announces its plan to distribute free Powecom® KN95 masks in targeted locations, beginning Saturday, Dec. 17, through Monday, Dec. 19. Bona Fide Masks has organized this effort as a direct response to the latest surge of COVID-19, flu and RSV. The company's goal is to distribute high-quality, authentic masks directly to the public to support a safe and healthy holiday season.

Bona Fide Masks® announced in November that the company would expand their charitable efforts to 1.5 million masks. To date, the company has donated 1.2 million masks to over 200 non-profit organizations, supporting a variety of causes and critical groups including domestic violence, elderly care, the disabled community, veterans, soup kitchens and more. Additionally, the company has powered local community leaders to initiate grassroots distribution efforts in local communities. "We have received an outpouring of requests from individuals in lower economic communities asking us for support. We have incorporated these requests into our 1.5 million mask donation pledge. It's been our honor to work with so many organizations and community heroes to distribute our masks. Charitable efforts have always been at the core of our 80-year-old, family-owned, and operated business. Especially around the holidays, we love the idea of giving back." - Bill Taubner, President, Bona Fide Masks.

The hours of this activation are: 12/17 and 12/18 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 12/19 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Locations include Radio City Music Call, Rockefeller Center, Grand Central Terminal, Time Square, Herald Square and Broadway. These Brand Ambassadors will be fully outfitted in Bona Fide Masks apparel to make them easier to identify.

Additionally, senior management personnel will assist with the effort on Monday, Dec. 19, visiting a variety of food pantries, homeless shelters, and other community centers to distribute KN95 masks. The Bona Fide Masks team recognizes that many communities have critical need and will hand-deliver masks to a variety of the organizations.

Now through Jan. 15, Bona Fide Masks is also offering a 15% off promo code "Winter15." The company remains committed to making masks as affordable and accessible as possible. Bona Fide Masks is proud to be the exclusive distributor of Powecom KN95 masks in the United States. "As we head into the colder months and the holidays, we want to do our part to keep people safe. We are carefully tracking cases around the United States and ensuring our company is poised for any future surges." - Bill Taubner

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

Contact Information:

Cristina Chianese

VP of Marketing & Strategy

cristina@ballchain.com

Bill Taubner

President

bill@ballchain.com

914.664.7500



