SavATree Has Announced a Merger with Aspen Tree Service, Expands Reach in Colorado

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has announced a merger with Aspen Tree Service, a mountain resort arboricultural services leader of Colorado. Aspen Tree Service, established in 1982, has locations in Aspen, Steamboat Springs, and Telluride, Colorado.

Aspen Tree Service and SavATree have a shared vision for providing the highest quality arboricultural and landscape care. Principals of Aspen Tree Service David Deyarmond and Jason Jones, along with their dedicated team, will join SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to build and maintain quality relationships. Alpine Arborist of Telluride, Steamboat Lightscapes, and Sol Solutions of Steamboat Springs, each a recent partner of Aspen Tree Service, will also join under the SavATree canopy.

"Joining forces and merging resources with SavATree gives us the opportunity to continue to grow and expand our services and offerings. We are confident that partnering with the leading company in the industry will provide our employees with additional opportunities and our customers with enhanced services under one umbrella and strengthened capabilities in high demand areas," said principals David Deyarmond and Jason Jones.

"We are very excited to begin this partnership with Aspen Tree Service and their loyal client base. Together we will maintain Aspen Tree Service's reputation for high quality service by providing unwavering professional support to client properties, while also broadening our presence in Western Colorado," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

About SavATree

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

About Aspen Tree

Aspen Tree Service, also a TCIA accredited company, was established in 1982 in Aspen, Colorado. With over 20 International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborists and 2 Board Certified Master Arborists, they are uniquely qualified to service the specific needs of mountain resort communities. They set themselves apart with their commitment to employee education, customer service, and safety.

Media Contact

Eleni Mitchell, SavATree, 9142414999, emitchell@savatree.com

