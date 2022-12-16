Agilent to Present at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences

Agilent Technologies Inc. A today announced that CEO Mike McMullen and CFO Bob McMahon will present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference and the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Both conference presentations will be webcast live. Details are included below.

Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference

Goldman Sachs Conference Center | New York

Date: Jan. 5, 2023

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Westin St. Francis | San Francisco

Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT

Links to join the webcast will be available in the Events portion of the Investor Relations section of Agilent's website.

