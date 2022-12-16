Worldwide NGS Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% p.a., to Reach ~$9.3B in 2025 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting

DeciBio Consulting LLC's latest market report, "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Growth and Trends (2019-2025)," predicts that the Next generation Sequencing market will grow to ~$9.3 billion (USD) in 2025 driven primarily by clinical adoption in oncology settings across the patient journey, including early detection and monitoring.

This 8th edition report, published to provide granularity on the "post-pandemic" market landscape, incorporates latest NGS trends and updates old market trends for each market segment while reevaluating the potential of high-growth applications. The market numbers provided are updated using secondary research and latest trends up to Q3 2022 in light of several factors.

DeciBio's co-founder and report's primary author Stephane Budel said: "We've been monitoring the NGS manufacturer market for more than a decade, and I'm particularly excited about 2023! Many applications such as MRD and early cancer detection are gaining traction, and the competitive landscape is more dynamic than ever. NGS is unstoppable. This technology will continue to transform the tools and diagnostic space and drive disruption in precision medicine, and shape the future of healthcare."

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) has transformed the life sciences and diagnostics landscapes. This technology is used for applications including human whole genome sequencing (WGS), whole exome sequencing (WES), targeted sequencing using panels of a few-to-thousands of genes, and expression profiling (e.g., RNA-Seq). 2022 proved to be another anomaly, with many factors contributing to a relatively weak year for a market with a long runway and strong growth prospects across multiple applications. Looking at the next 3 years, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and dropping cost per gigabyte, we forecast a growth of ~15% p.a. (vs. 13% in the last 3 years).

Report Methodology / Scope:

Report Details Research Methods Primary Research

Secondary Research 2025 Market size $9.3 billion CAGR (2022 – 2025) 15% Base Year 2022 (current) Forecast Period 2022-2025 Market / Forecast Currency USD Report Coverage Market size, segmentation, and forecast; key market players and trends; assays and technologies; market drivers and moderators; competitive analysis; quotes from clinical and research stakeholders Segments Covered Customers : Academic Basic Research, Population Studies, Biopharma R&D, Biopharma Clinical Trials, Liquid Biopsy Clinical Trials, Clinical Diagnostics-Oncology, Clinical Diagnostics-NIPT, Clinical Diagnostics-All other, Liquid Biopsy-Dx, Applied Markets, Industry, Epidemiology (including SARS-CoV-2)

: Academic Basic Research, Population Studies, Biopharma R&D, Biopharma Clinical Trials, Liquid Biopsy Clinical Trials, Clinical Diagnostics-Oncology, Clinical Diagnostics-NIPT, Clinical Diagnostics-All other, Liquid Biopsy-Dx, Applied Markets, Industry, Epidemiology (including SARS-CoV-2) Product Types : Instruments (including software), and Reagents (including consumables)

: Instruments (including software), and Reagents (including consumables) Applications : Human WGS, WES, Targeted Resequencing, RNA-Seq, Other

: Human WGS, WES, Targeted Resequencing, RNA-Seq, Other Therapeutic Areas: Genomics, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Method Development, and Others

Genomics, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Method Development, and Others Geographies : U.S., Europe, China, APAC, and ROW

Learn more about DeciBio's Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Eighth Edition: https://www.decibio.com/market-reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-assessment-report

Next Generation Sequencing Companies Mentioned:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher (Ion Torrent)

Roche

Pacific Biosciences

Oxford Nanopore

BGI / MGI

Element Bio

Singular Genomics

Ultima Genomics

QIAGEN

Agilent

NEB

Archer Dx

About DeciBio:

DeciBio Consulting (www.decibio.com) is the leading strategy consulting, market intelligence, and SaaS firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of technologies enabling precision medicine.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, DeciBio serves a global base of clients and customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 healthcare corporations. DeciBio offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, voice-of-customer feedback, technology assessment, and commercial due diligence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005065/en/