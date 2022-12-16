December 16, 2022 - Rio Grande Valley Receives $350,000 Workforce Training Grant

Date: December 16, 2022

AUSTIN ⎯ Today, the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement ( VIDA ) received a ceremonial check celebrating their $350,000 Texas Talent Connection grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. The award will support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as programs serving low-income populations. The grant benefits individuals participating in the RGV Industry Specialized Training & Workforce Innovation project. The project will assist 420 participants enrolled in industry recognized certificate training programs for occupations in aerospace, liquified natural gas, and respiratory therapy. Workforce Solutions Cameron and Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley will partner with VIDA to provide workforce services for the project.

“We appreciate VIDA' s commitment to skills training for individuals in the Rio Grande Valley. The partnerships facilitated through this grant will unlock meaningful employment opportunities in a high-demand occupation for the training participants, benefitting employers and the community,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna.

On behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Workforce Investment Council facilitates the call for applications and competitive selection processes for the Texas Talent Connection grant program. The Texas Workforce Commission is responsible for processes related to Texas Talent Connection grant award negotiation, funding, management, and monitoring.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds, which are allocated to each State Office of the Governor on July 1 of each year for grants to fund workforce training and job placement services.

