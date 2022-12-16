Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,847 in the last 365 days.

December 16, 2022 - Rio Grande Valley Receives $350,000 Workforce Training Grant

Date: December 16, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner 
Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ Today, the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) received a ceremonial check celebrating their $350,000 Texas Talent Connection grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. The award will support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as programs serving low-income populations. The grant benefits individuals participating in the RGV Industry Specialized Training & Workforce Innovation project. The project will assist 420 participants enrolled in industry recognized certificate training programs for occupations in aerospace, liquified natural gas, and respiratory therapy. Workforce Solutions Cameron and Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley will partner with VIDA to provide workforce services for the project.

“We appreciate VIDA's commitment to skills training for individuals in the Rio Grande Valley. The partnerships facilitated through this grant will unlock meaningful employment opportunities in a high-demand occupation for the training participants, benefitting employers and the community,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna.

On behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Workforce Investment Council facilitates the call for applications and competitive selection processes for the Texas Talent Connection grant program. The Texas Workforce Commission is responsible for processes related to Texas Talent Connection grant award negotiation, funding, management, and monitoring.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds, which are allocated to each State Office of the Governor on July 1 of each year for grants to fund workforce training and job placement services.

###rdb

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.twc.texas.gov. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.

You just read:

December 16, 2022 - Rio Grande Valley Receives $350,000 Workforce Training Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.