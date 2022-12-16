Ontario Teachers' Appoints Charley Butler as Chief Pension Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announces the appointment of Charley Butler as Chief Pension Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Based in Toronto, Ms. Butler will become a member of Ontario Teachers' Executive Team and report to Jo Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. Charley takes on this role from Tracy Abel, currently Chief Operations and Pension Officer, who will continue to be Chief Operations Officer and a member of the Executive Team.

"I am very pleased to welcome Charley to the Executive Team as Chief Pension Officer," said Jo Taylor. "Charley has played a pivotal role in delivering service excellence to our 333,000 active and retired teachers, through a focus on self-funded growth, digital transformation and innovation. Under her strong leadership, we are well-positioned to further strengthen our mission to deliver outstanding service and retirement security for our members."

Charley brings more than 20 years of experience in client services operational management, business transformation and strategy to her new role. She joined Ontario Teachers' in 2015 to oversee all aspects of services delivered to our members. Charley holds an LLB from the University of East London, U.K. and an MBA from the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $242.5 billion as at June 30, 2022. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 333,000 working members and pensioners.

With offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Toronto, our more than 400 investment professionals bring deep expertise in industries ranging from agriculture to artificial intelligence. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.6% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo .

