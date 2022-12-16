MOXI and BBL® Treatments Are Now Available at Chapin Aesthetics

Dr. Scott Chapin and His Team Are Offering the Energy-Based mJOULE™ Platform for Brighter, Refreshed Skin Starting This Fall

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Prejuvenation” is a term commonly used for younger patients who want to preserve healthy, strong, and beautiful skin while preventing signs of aging. The latest cosmetic techniques make it possible to keep your skin in good condition for as long as possible—rather than waiting until the effects of aging have occurred before addressing them. Chapin Aesthetics in Doylestown, Pennsylvania is thrilled to announce the arrival of their newest energy-based skin rejuvenation platform: mJoule, ideal for prejuvenation and light touch-ups with minimal downtime. This innovative platform, by Sciton, offers two treatment modules to enhance skin from head to toe: MOXI and BBL®. The Philadelphia area’s Chapin Aesthetics also provides a complete range of surgical and non-surgical treatments to beautify the face and body—including plastic surgery for the breasts, body, and face; injectables; lasers and light treatments; skin rejuvenation; and more.



The combined MOXI and BBL® platform provides a gentle approach to restoring and maintaining glowing, healthy skin. The light-based BBL® HERO™ is the most powerful broadband light device available worldwide. It quickly zaps unwanted pigmentation and can address multiple areas of concern at the same time. MOXI is a 1927nm fractionated, non-ablative laser treatment ideal for preventative skin care, prejuvenation, and light revitalization treatments. It provides a light, yet effective laser-based option with minimal downtime.

The new device is ideal for patients who want to treat minor early effects of aging, sun damage, superficial pigmentation damage, uneven skin tone, and rough and uneven texture, but anyone who wants lighter, brighter, and more refreshed skin can benefit from this treatment. MOXI is safe for all skin types and can be used at any time of the year. MOXI and BBL® can be performed on their own to target different types of concerns or combined to maximize results with a highly synergistic effect. MOXI and BBL® can work together to restore youthful skin after just one session.

For more information about enhancing skin with MOXI and BBL®, contact the Philadelphia area’s Chapin Aesthetics. Call 267.880.0810 or submit a contact form to request a consultation to discuss light-based treatments and other skin rejuvenation options.