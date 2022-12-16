Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or “Company” or “we” or “us” or “our”), a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk sector, today announced the following changes to our Board of Directors (the “Board”).



Effective from December 14th, 2022, the Board has agreed to expand itself by one additional director and has appointed Mr. Alan Hatton as an independent, Non-Executive Director of the Company to fill the position. The Board will now consist of a total of ten members, including seven independent directors.

Mr. Hatton has over 15 years of leadership experience in the maritime industry and is currently Managing Director of Foreguard Shipping, an owner and operator of vessels in the chemical, offshore and gas sectors. Prior to that, Mr. Hatton was Chief Executive Officer and the Executive member of the Board of Directors of FSL Trust Management, the Trustee-Manager of FSL Trust, a Singapore-listed shipping trust.

About Grindrod Shipping

The Company owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels in the handysize and supramax/ultramax segments. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a core fleet of 31 vessels consisting of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo and Rotterdam. The Company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

