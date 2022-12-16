Rising Complexity in Businesses and Executive Hiring to Create Demand for Succession Advisory Services, Says Fact.MR

New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the succession advisory market. Latest industry trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As stated in a newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global succession advisory market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.4 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% over the next 10 years.



Succession advisory services are expected to witness a rise in demand amid rising complex business situations across the world due to the adverse effect of COVID-19 on business financials. Enterprises across industries are facing tough market conditions and many companies are up for sale or may have witnessed management/CEO changes.

Professional service providers help their clients in looking for the best available talent for the required positions or a company that can buy them out of going bankrupt. The industry is also witnessing the entry of many other professional service providers into the succession advisory field. Earlier, it used to be a niche market and there were hardly any well-known established, specialized firms. However, things have changed and this space has garnered the interest of many big firms.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8103

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2022A) US$ 5 Billion Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 8.4 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.8% CAGR North America Market Share (2022) ~42% East Asia Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) ~5.1% CAGR United States Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) ~4.7% CAGR

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global succession advisory market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.4 billion by 2033.

Services related to family succession account for almost 47% share of the total market.

Demand for succession advisory solutions is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The East Asia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2033.

Demand for executive search services will grow the fastest among all the services.



“Increasing number of family-owned businesses will shape the future of the succession advisory market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Succession Advisory Industry Research

By Service: Executive Search Family Governance Mentoring & Coaching



By Customer Type: Private Person Succession Business Succession



By Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8103

Market Development

The industry is feeling the heat due to the entry of new market players as they are trying to capture the market share of existing players. The market has witnessed many HR professional firms entering into the C-suite level hiring market and large professional service providers entering the succession advisory market, which earlier was only captured by specialized succession consulting players. The industry has also witnessed a few notable mergers and acquisitions in the recent past.

In August 2022, Korn Ferry, a leading organization consulting firm, completed the acquisition of Infinity Consulting Solutions, a senior-level IT interim professional solution provider.



Key Companies Profiled

Rodl & Partner

SUCCESSION EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Cowen Partners

Russell Reynolds

Integrated Work

Stranberg Resource Group

Egon Zehnder

RefineValue

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Korn Ferry

Spencer Stuart

N2Growth

Boyden

Stanton Chase International

DHR International

FAMILY SUCCESSION ADVISORS PTE. LTD.

Chr. P. Mitsides & CO LLC

La Soleille Family Office (Suisse) SA

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8103

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the succession advisory market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service (executive search, family succession, mentoring & coaching) and customer type (private person succession, business succession), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Legal Advisory Market: The global legal advisory market size has reached US$ 669.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to climb to US$ 1,049 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6%. In 2021, average annual spending by companies on legal services accounted for 0.23% of their total revenue. With increasing complexity and the need to adhere to the regulatory framework, enterprise-level spending is likely to increase substantially over the next ten years.

Corporate Restructuring Advisory Market: The global corporate restructuring advisory market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 24.1 billion in 2023. For the forecast period 2023-2033, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 44.5 billion by the end of 2033. The corporate world, over the past three years, has experienced commotion in the process to manoeuvre around external factors led by COVID as well as wars, which has significantly impacted their performance.

ESG & Sustainability Advisory Market: The global ESG (environmental, social, and governance) & sustainability advisory market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 39.3 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and jump to US$ 72.4 billion by the end of 2033. ESG is a set of standards by which a company and its investors can measure the wider impact of its operations and long-term strategy. In 2021, ESG funds attracted investments worth over US$ 1 billion from corporates worldwide.

Nutrition Consulting Services Market: The global nutrition consulting services market is expected to be valued at US$ 7.6 billion in 2022 and rise at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 10.8 billion by 2032-end. North America leads the race and accounts for well over one-third share of the global market. Growing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle among people is one of the major factors driving the demand for nutrition consulting services.

Family Business Advisory Services Market: The global family business advisory services market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 589.1 billion in 2033. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% and reach US$ 978 billion by the end of 2033. Financial advisory accounts for a leading share of 24% and is projected to dominate this industry over the next ten years as well.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583