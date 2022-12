Statewide, OR—The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. to address one action item for the proposed Advanced Clean Cars II rules and related rule changes for Oregon's Low Emission Vehicles/Zero Emission Vehicles Program.

The meeting will be held on Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, with toll-free telephone access available for audio-only connections.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86126197970

Toll-free telephone access: 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 861 2619 7970

For the agenda and additional details, including a link to the Staff Report and meeting presentation, please visit the EQC meeting page at https://www.oregon.gov/deq/about-us/eqc/Pages/1219...

For media inquiries specifically about the EQC meeting, contact Jennifer Flynt, DEQ, Jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503-730-5924

For media inquiries specifically about the Advanced Clean Cars II Rules, contact Susan C. Mills, DEQ, Susan.Mills@deq.oregon.gov, 503-956-9648