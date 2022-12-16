PennDOT, Safety Partners Stress Importance of Sober Driving Over the Holidays

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania DUI Association, the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office, and first responders today held a media event to highlight the dangers of driving impaired, especially during the holiday season.



"This is a special time of year meant for celebrating with family and friends, but all it takes is one poor decision to get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol for it to potentially end in tragedy," said Cathy Tress, a Regional DUI Program Administrator with the Pennsylvania DUI Association. "The solution is simple – plan ahead and arrange for a ride home with a sober driver."

The joint event was hosted by EmergyCare ambulance service in Erie and was planned in connection with the statewide "Operation Safe Holiday" campaign, which runs from November 23, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

During this period, high-visibility enforcement efforts such as roving DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints will be conducted to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities involving impaired drivers. The enforcement activities are funded through PennDOT's statewide annual distribution from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

From Thanksgiving Day in 2021 to New Year's Day in 2022, there were 58 crashes involving an impaired driver in PennDOT's District 1, which covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. Of these crashes, two resulted in fatalities.

"It is unacceptable for us to continue seeing lives lost on our roadways, especially in impaired driving crashes that are 100% preventable," said Geoffrey Crankshaw of the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office.

Motorists are reminded that a variety of substances can impair someone's ability to operate a motor vehicle, and buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs can slow a driver's coordination, judgment, and reaction times, while cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless. Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects. Motorists should read and follow all warning labels and note any that warn against "operating heavy machinery," which includes driving a vehicle.

More information on impaired driving can be found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

