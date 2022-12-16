bareLUXE Skincare Launches Vitamin C Oil Serum
Radiant Glow Elevated Brightening Oil is an active botanical serum that contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate for effective, waterless skincare.
Oil serums are effective because they easily penetrate the skin barrier. They're also able to remain much more natural because they don't need multiple additives to stabilize them and modify texture.”WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bareLUXE Skincare adds to their specialized line of face oil serums with their latest launch Radiant Glow Elevated Brightening Oil. The star ingredient is tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a non-irritating, stable precursor that quickly penetrates the skin and gets converted to active Vitamin C.
— Dr. Heather Smith, Founder bareLUXE
This high-performance face oil is built on a proprietary base blend of plant oils like raspberry seed, prickly pear, and carrot seed, known for their protective and antioxidant properties. The effectiveness of this serum is elevated with the addition of active botanicals such as licorice root, bearberry, and pterocarpus marsupium bark extract, all felt to brighten and illuminate the complexion.
Radiant Glow Elevated Brightening Oil is a light, non-greasy serum designed to target dull skin with uneven tone and dark spots. It promotes the appearance of skin by visibly smoothing texture, enhancing elasticity, and minimizing discoloration.
Retails direct to consumer from www.bareluxeskincare.com
$74 USD
bareLUXE Skincare is an award-winning clean beauty brand from Canada. Founded by Dr. Heather Smith, bareLUXE products are vegan and cruelty-free. With an emphasis on corporate ethics, marketing transparency, and activism, bareLUXE is positioning itself to become a disruptive innovator in the fight against plastic waste.
heather smith
bareLUXE Skincare
+1 855-828-5893
info@bareluxe.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other