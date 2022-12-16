Submit Release
2022 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854

SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year's firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.

Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.

Details on the late-winter season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023LWH.

Details on the CWD season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023CWDSeason.

A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at https://bit.ly/LateWinterCWDMap.

For more deer hunting information, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRDeerHunting.

A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2022 by county, and comparable totals for 2021 is below.

 

             
  County 1st 2022 2nd 2022 Total 2022 Total 2021  
  ADAMS 1437 714 2151 1990  
  ALEXANDER 239 136 375 362  
  BOND 537 210 747 647  
  BOONE 71 35 106 105  
  BROWN 655 334 989 812  
  BUREAU 609 295 904 895  
  CALHOUN 465 259 724 650  
  CARROLL 331 166 497 440  
  CASS 423 256 679 587  
  CHAMPAIGN 137 78 215 201  
  CHRISTIAN 403 155 558 556  
  CLARK 721 354 1075 1019  
  CLAY 889 340 1229 1113  
  CLINTON 606 197 803 666  
  COLES 487 195 682 658  
  CRAWFORD 673 263 936 888  
  CUMBERLAND 542 275 817 760  
  DEKALB 73 41 114 107  
  DEWITT 220 116 336 317  
  DOUGLAS 120 53 173 149  
  EDGAR 424 163 587 521  
  EDWARDS 317 141 458 389  
  EFFINGHAM 653 303 956 914  
  FAYETTE 1184 529 1713 1569  
  FORD 86 40 126 109  
  FRANKLIN 956 458 1414 1234  
  FULTON 1249 590 1839 1667  
  GALLATIN 305 136 441 373  
  GREENE 634 385 1019 954  
  GRUNDY 172 100 272 235  
  HAMILTON 741 337 1078 1000  
  HANCOCK 1128 582 1710 1570  
  HARDIN 548 188 736 676  
  HENDERSON 283 146 429 385  
  HENRY 275 172 447 414  
  IROQUOIS 257 144 401 417  
  JACKSON 1484 708 2192 1865  
  JASPER 794 354 1148 1027  
  JEFFERSON 1249 572 1821 1818  
  JERSEY 425 221 646 588  
  JO DAVIESS 843 430 1273 1235  
  JOHNSON 874 333 1207 1159  
  KANE 18 11 29 31  
  KANKAKEE 114 55 169 186  
  KENDALL 43 22 65 71  
  KNOX 737 340 1077 1064  
  LAKE 5 0 5 3  
  LASALLE 427 227 654 563  
  LAWRENCE 399 176 575 539  
  LEE 314 177 491 444  
  LIVINGSTON 268 100 368 381  
  LOGAN 193 114 307 312  
  MACON 155 75 230 220  
  MACOUPIN 1120 456 1576 1431  
  MADISON 509 183 692 637  
  MARION 1186 467 1653 1399  
  MARSHALL 412 166 578 547  
  MASON 249 130 379 352  
  MASSAC 268 119 387 382  
  MCDONOUGH 495 260 755 727  
  MCHENRY 129 82 211 243  
  MCLEAN 349 168 517 532  
  MENARD 215 133 348 329  
  MERCER 509 266 775 743  
  MONROE 856 282 1138 935  
  MONTGOMERY 619 254 873 802  
  MORGAN 442 232 674 580  
  MOULTRIE 158 66 224 209  
  OGLE 356 182 538 546  
  PEORIA 576 299 875 814  
  PERRY 969 399 1368 1108  
  PIATT 89 45 134 111  
  PIKE 1129 711 1840 1633  
  POPE 1068 365 1433 1220  
  PULASKI 222 106 328 279  
  PUTNAM 228 99 327 312  
  RANDOLPH 1518 685 2203 2106  
  RICHLAND 487 216 703 672  
  ROCK ISLAND 408 204 612 585  
  ST. CLAIR 576 199 775 699  
  SALINE 628 243 871 758  
  SANGAMON 327 188 515 528  
  SCHUYLER 904 437 1341 1269  
  SCOTT 190 147 337 327  
  SHELBY 883 341 1224 1179  
  STARK 118 52 170 152  
  STEPHENSON 342 182 524 480  
  TAZEWELL 352 177 529 480  
  UNION 812 383 1195 1144  
  VERMILION 369 203 572 597  
  WABASH 122 54 176 163  
  WARREN 290 170 460 431  
  WASHINGTON 771 292 1063 924  
  WAYNE 1015 498 1513 1370  
  WHITE 553 314 867 713  
  WHITESIDE 335 238 573 507  
  WILL 134 76 210 167  
  WILLIAMSON 1287 661 1948 1613  
  WINNEBAGO 154 72 226 248  
  WOODFORD 434 197 631 573  
  Total 52354 24500 76854 70411  
             

 

