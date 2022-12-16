2022 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854

Page Content

SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year's firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.

Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.

Details on the late-winter season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023LWH.

Details on the CWD season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023CWDSeason.

A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at https://bit.ly/LateWinterCWDMap.

For more deer hunting information, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRDeerHunting.

A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2022 by county, and comparable totals for 2021 is below.