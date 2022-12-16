2022 Illinois firearm deer season preliminary harvest totals 76,854
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).
Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2022 firearm season Dec. 1-4 was 24,500, compared with 21,477 during the second season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year's firearm season Nov. 18-20 was 52,354 deer.
Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:
Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023
Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.
Details on the late-winter season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023LWH.
Details on the CWD season are available at https://bit.ly/20222023CWDSeason.
A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found at https://bit.ly/LateWinterCWDMap.
For more deer hunting information, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRDeerHunting.
A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2022 by county, and comparable totals for 2021 is below.
|County
|1st 2022
|2nd 2022
|Total 2022
|Total 2021
|ADAMS
|1437
|714
|2151
|1990
|ALEXANDER
|239
|136
|375
|362
|BOND
|537
|210
|747
|647
|BOONE
|71
|35
|106
|105
|BROWN
|655
|334
|989
|812
|BUREAU
|609
|295
|904
|895
|CALHOUN
|465
|259
|724
|650
|CARROLL
|331
|166
|497
|440
|CASS
|423
|256
|679
|587
|CHAMPAIGN
|137
|78
|215
|201
|CHRISTIAN
|403
|155
|558
|556
|CLARK
|721
|354
|1075
|1019
|CLAY
|889
|340
|1229
|1113
|CLINTON
|606
|197
|803
|666
|COLES
|487
|195
|682
|658
|CRAWFORD
|673
|263
|936
|888
|CUMBERLAND
|542
|275
|817
|760
|DEKALB
|73
|41
|114
|107
|DEWITT
|220
|116
|336
|317
|DOUGLAS
|120
|53
|173
|149
|EDGAR
|424
|163
|587
|521
|EDWARDS
|317
|141
|458
|389
|EFFINGHAM
|653
|303
|956
|914
|FAYETTE
|1184
|529
|1713
|1569
|FORD
|86
|40
|126
|109
|FRANKLIN
|956
|458
|1414
|1234
|FULTON
|1249
|590
|1839
|1667
|GALLATIN
|305
|136
|441
|373
|GREENE
|634
|385
|1019
|954
|GRUNDY
|172
|100
|272
|235
|HAMILTON
|741
|337
|1078
|1000
|HANCOCK
|1128
|582
|1710
|1570
|HARDIN
|548
|188
|736
|676
|HENDERSON
|283
|146
|429
|385
|HENRY
|275
|172
|447
|414
|IROQUOIS
|257
|144
|401
|417
|JACKSON
|1484
|708
|2192
|1865
|JASPER
|794
|354
|1148
|1027
|JEFFERSON
|1249
|572
|1821
|1818
|JERSEY
|425
|221
|646
|588
|JO DAVIESS
|843
|430
|1273
|1235
|JOHNSON
|874
|333
|1207
|1159
|KANE
|18
|11
|29
|31
|KANKAKEE
|114
|55
|169
|186
|KENDALL
|43
|22
|65
|71
|KNOX
|737
|340
|1077
|1064
|LAKE
|5
|0
|5
|3
|LASALLE
|427
|227
|654
|563
|LAWRENCE
|399
|176
|575
|539
|LEE
|314
|177
|491
|444
|LIVINGSTON
|268
|100
|368
|381
|LOGAN
|193
|114
|307
|312
|MACON
|155
|75
|230
|220
|MACOUPIN
|1120
|456
|1576
|1431
|MADISON
|509
|183
|692
|637
|MARION
|1186
|467
|1653
|1399
|MARSHALL
|412
|166
|578
|547
|MASON
|249
|130
|379
|352
|MASSAC
|268
|119
|387
|382
|MCDONOUGH
|495
|260
|755
|727
|MCHENRY
|129
|82
|211
|243
|MCLEAN
|349
|168
|517
|532
|MENARD
|215
|133
|348
|329
|MERCER
|509
|266
|775
|743
|MONROE
|856
|282
|1138
|935
|MONTGOMERY
|619
|254
|873
|802
|MORGAN
|442
|232
|674
|580
|MOULTRIE
|158
|66
|224
|209
|OGLE
|356
|182
|538
|546
|PEORIA
|576
|299
|875
|814
|PERRY
|969
|399
|1368
|1108
|PIATT
|89
|45
|134
|111
|PIKE
|1129
|711
|1840
|1633
|POPE
|1068
|365
|1433
|1220
|PULASKI
|222
|106
|328
|279
|PUTNAM
|228
|99
|327
|312
|RANDOLPH
|1518
|685
|2203
|2106
|RICHLAND
|487
|216
|703
|672
|ROCK ISLAND
|408
|204
|612
|585
|ST. CLAIR
|576
|199
|775
|699
|SALINE
|628
|243
|871
|758
|SANGAMON
|327
|188
|515
|528
|SCHUYLER
|904
|437
|1341
|1269
|SCOTT
|190
|147
|337
|327
|SHELBY
|883
|341
|1224
|1179
|STARK
|118
|52
|170
|152
|STEPHENSON
|342
|182
|524
|480
|TAZEWELL
|352
|177
|529
|480
|UNION
|812
|383
|1195
|1144
|VERMILION
|369
|203
|572
|597
|WABASH
|122
|54
|176
|163
|WARREN
|290
|170
|460
|431
|WASHINGTON
|771
|292
|1063
|924
|WAYNE
|1015
|498
|1513
|1370
|WHITE
|553
|314
|867
|713
|WHITESIDE
|335
|238
|573
|507
|WILL
|134
|76
|210
|167
|WILLIAMSON
|1287
|661
|1948
|1613
|WINNEBAGO
|154
|72
|226
|248
|WOODFORD
|434
|197
|631
|573
|Total
|52354
|24500
|76854
|70411