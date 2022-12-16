Gov. Wolf Announces Funding to Bolster Electrician Workforce in Southwestern Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced $200,000 in funding for the River Valley School District in Indiana County, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to prepare students for electrical careers in residential, commercial, industrial, and lineman occupations.

“It is absolutely crucial that we prepare students for good paying, in-demand careers,” said Gov. Wolf. “The funding awarded today will introduce students to the different paths they can follow as an electrician and will prepare them to be successful members of the future workforce.”

The River Valley School District plans to use the funding to offer workforce development programs for occupations that have projected employment increases by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and the Pennsylvania In-Demand Occupation lists. Participating students in grades nine through 12 will learn the skills they need through classroom, lab, and apprenticeship trainings.

“High school students benefit from career skills training, preparing them to enter the workforce in high-demand occupations or to continue their education in a chosen field,” said Philip Martell, Superintendent of Schools at the River Valley School District. “The River Valley STEAM Academy provides students with educational opportunities that are relevant to them and gives them real-world skills and experience. The Training-to-Career grant will help River Valley School District further its mission to prepare students for their futures by bridging the gap between industry and education.”

The River Valley School District serves students in municipalities in southern Indiana County and a portion of northern Westmoreland County. It is the second-largest school district in Indiana County and serves approximately 1,500 students.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 86 projects and invested more than $18 million through the MTTC program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

