Vermont 2023 Hunting and Fishing Licenses and Lawbooks Available

Vermont 2023 hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses, as well as the 2023 lawbooks for these activities, are now available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website and wherever licenses are sold.

“License sales have helped pay for some of Vermont’s greatest conservation successes,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick, “from managing habitat for game species, to restoring our populations of the bald eagle and common loon.”

With ice fishing opening around the state as soon as cold temperatures arrive in January, Vermonters are encouraged to pick up their 2023 licenses at the earliest convenience.  Existing five year, permanent or lifetime licenses can be updated online on January 1.

License buyers can also easily add a $15 Habitat Stamp to their purchase to further support habitat conservation in Vermont.

“In addition to updating your license, it is helpful for hunters, trappers, and anglers to pick up the current 2023 lawbooks,” added Commissioner Herrick.  “Hunters and trappers will find important details on several new laws passed in 2022, and anglers can revisit the simplified fishing regulations introduced last year.”

Print copies of the 2023 Hunting & Trapping Lawbook and the 2023 Fishing Lawbook are available from license agents statewide.  The department’s website has links to online versions as well.

