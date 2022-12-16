Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,719 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime closure of westbound Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge Monday, Dec. 19

Posted on Dec 16, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of a full closure of Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Manununu Street beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and ending at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the eastbound lanes allowing for one lane open in each direction. An exhibit showing the workzone and contraflow plan can be seen here.

The closure of both westbound lanes through the workzone is needed as the Contractor will pour the concrete deck of the replacement bridge. The Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project is now estimated to be completed by August 2023.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and drive carefully through the construction area. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. All work is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Nighttime closure of westbound Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge Monday, Dec. 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.